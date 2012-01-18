CETW 2012 Announces Keynote Speakers

- Rob Harles, Global Head of Social Media at Bloomberg LP and Thomas Mueller, Global Director of Customer Experience at Siegel+Gale will be delivering the closing keynote speech on Thursday, March 29, 2012 at Customer Engagement Technology World in San Francisco. The two social media front-runners will discuss how to embrace mobile and social platforms.
Bloomberg and Siegel+Gale join the CETW speaker roster that also features Ogilvy & Mather, Best Buy, Straw Hat Pizza, Live Nation, EA Sports and more. Qualified professionals are able to attend CETW free of charge. For registration information, visit www.cetworld.com/register.asp.
