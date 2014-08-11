Extron Introduces Two New IP Link Pro Control Processors

The What: Extron is introducing the IPL Pro CR88 and IPL Pro IRS8 control processors. The IPL Pro CR88 features eight contact closure inputs and eight relay ports, while the IPL Pro IRS8 features eight one-way IR/serial ports.

The What Else: These compact, high-performance IP Link Pro control processors are loaded with features inherent to the IP Link Pro family, including more power, speed, and memory, as well as ethernet control and enhanced security. They are compatible with TouchLink Pro touchpanels and are ideally suited to take advantage of the advanced configuration options within Extron's Global Configurator Plus and Global Configurator Professional.

The Why: "We are very excited to add the CR88 and IRS8 to our growing Pro Series control system family. These are ideal as stand-alone control processors or, can be grouped to accommodate a much larger AV system with the help of our new, powerful GC Pro software."— Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron.