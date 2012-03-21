Savant Debuts Dealer Education Program

Savant Systems has introduced a new and improved Savant University, a comprehensive training resource for integrators that combines both classroom and online learning programs.

Savant has adapted the BlueVoltT learning management system for enhanced usability and course access. With a kickoff planned for February 16, 2012, Savant University's initial focus will be to deliver experiential learning for Savant's hardware and software solutions that will serve to accelerate an integrators ability to install, maintain and service a Savant system.

Savant University is an integrated learning system comprised of regional training centers, classroom-based courses with labs, web-based distance learning tools and a mandatory certification process. Curriculum structure is broken down by product category, with an online component that features over 60 interactive video courses. Classroom events are available for both residential and commercial market segments and attendees can choose from three regional training locations (Massachusetts, California or Florida). International training is available through Savant's network of global distributors.

"Providing our dealers access to comprehensive training resources will increase their efficiency in the field through enhanced understanding and iteration with a broad range of Savant products," said Dino Mevoli, manager of training at Savant. "Savant University is also a powerful instructional tool for our network of installers as new hardware and software releases are introduced."

Savant University's web-based curriculum is iOS compatible, so courses can be taken on an Apple iPad as well as personal computers. Participants are able to download complete product manuals for a deeper dive into specific subject matter.

Savant University will provide certifications for each product category and participants can earn credits applicable toward CEDIA's CEU program. Classroom events require advance registration based upon the 2012 training calendar, which can be accessed via the Savant University website.