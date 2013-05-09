DPI Unveils Free Lamp Replacement Program

Digital Projection International (DPI) has revealed a new program benefitting end-users in both professional and residential markets.



For new projector purchases made between May 1, 2013 and June 30, 2013, DPI’s ‘Lamp Freedom’ program qualifies the end-user for a free set of replacement lamps in years two and three of the projector’s three-year warranty.

The ‘Lamp Freedom’ program is offered to end-users purchasing HIGHlite Series or TITAN Series projectors from authorized DPI Commercial AV or Home Cinema dealers in the Americas or Canada during the 5/1/13 – 6/30/13 timeframe.

Lamp replacement costs are a key concern when calculating the long-term cost of ownership of high-brightness projectors. DPI’s ‘Lamp Freedom’ program ensures that end-users purchasing DPI displays within the allotted program dates will receive a dramatically reduced cost of ownership benefit on their HIGHlite and TITAN projectors. Depending on the DPI projector model purchased, this program can represent more than $10,000 in lamp savings during the three-year warranty period, the company says. For customers with typical use applications, defined by DPI as 1,000-1,500 hours per year, this program will completely eliminate lamp purchase costs during the warranty period.