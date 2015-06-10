Exterity AvediaPlayer Reciever

The What: The AvediaPlayer Receiver r93xx is a compact HD receiver that connects any screen to an IP network to facilitate the receipt of live and recorded video streams.

The What Else: The latest addition to the company’s line of AvediaPlayer Receivers, the AvediaPlayer Receiver r93xx delivers advanced network-video decoding capabilities across a wide range of resolutions up to 1080p60. It offers HDMI and analogue video outputs to match any screen or resolution. Compared to previous models, it typically delivers a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, making it an economical choice for video display systems found in many of today’s corporate and organizational settings.

The new AvediaPlayer Receivers work in tandem with Exterity’s Artio middleware to provide users with the ability to create and manage customized television, VoD, and interactive experiences. The AvediaPlayer Receivers also feature Power over ethernet (PoE), which greatly simplifies the installation process and enables users to save time and money by reducing the requirement of installing cabling and power points.