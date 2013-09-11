Evolve Media Group Picks Up Lightware Modular Matrix Frame

Evolve Media Group has taken delivery of a Lightware Visual Engineering MX-FR33L Modular Matrix frame for its rental inventory. This addition is the third Lightware acquisition for Evolve; the company also has two 16x16 Lightware Slim routers. Its new Lightware MX-FR33L is a 33x33 digital crosspoint router frame with redundant power supplies, built-in control panel and CPU2 processor board. Lightware U.S.A. is the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products.

With offices in Orlando and Atlanta, Evolve Media Group is a video equipment rental company servicing rental and staging firms across the country.

“We rent to other rental companies and to rental and staging companies when they need larger routers for big events – and the 33x33 is a lot of router,” said Tyler Mayne at Evolve Media Group. “Other routers have compatibility issues, but the Lightware products have been solid and solved issues we have had with different router brands. “

“Typically, routers are the brains of a job and have to be well constructed,” he said. “Lightware routers are rugged. We ship gear everywhere, so it has to be well built and ready for the road.”