Delta Displays Ships MiNiCON Video Wall Controller

- Delta Products Corp.'s MiNiCON video wall control system is now shipping.
- The MiNiCON builds upon the successful DVCS (Distributive Vision Control System) platform and offers a cost-effective solution that delivers superior performance and video quality. Features that ensure uninterrupted operation include a fully embedded design, redundant power supplies and a diagnostic front panel display.
- Designed with a non-blocking switch fabric, the MiNiCON is the ideal solution for applications that require real-time display of various inputs without dropped frames, the company says.
- All these inputs are controlled by the MiNiCON Manager, a powerful web-based user interface. Sources can be displayed in multiple scalable windows with custom borders and titles. Layouts can be saved for instant recall or auto playback. Navigation is simple and display alternatives are totally flexible.
- “The MiNiCON provides control room operators with a best-in-class solution for mission critical environments,” explained Sean Milstead, product marketing manager of Delta Display Solutions. “Its unparalleled ease of use and pristine image quality make it the perfect solution for a wide variety of control room applications.”
- The MiNiCON will be on display at Delta booth #2049 at InfoComm 2013, June 12-14, in Orlando, FL.