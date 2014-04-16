ESP/SurgeX Acquires Its International Brand

- Power management brand SurgeX just made things a little easier to understand. North Carolina-based SurgeX and SurgeX International had been two separate companies since Electronic Systems Protection Inc. (ESP) acquired SurgeX North America in 2008. Now they're back together following ESP/SurgeX's acquisition of its international brand.
- The move unifies all SurgeX operations under a single management team located in Knightdale, NC, and enables the company to streamline international expansion and better serve its customers.
- Global demand for smart energy and power management products is growing, the company says, and the acquisition allows SurgeX to better serve the needs of an electricity-dependent world. The company believes that it is properly suited to handle the demand of established and developing markets based on its existing operational capabilities and product offerings across IT, audio video, digital signage, office supplies, imaging, healthcare, hospitality, and security.
- Uniting worldwide operations and management of SurgeX assets in the Knightdale, NC, headquarters will increase product development and result in more consistent service for customers, distributors, and dealers, according to the company
- "We are living in an increasingly developed and powered world. Reliance on IT infrastructure and other electrical systems is higher than ever so safeguards are needed against the various anomalies that can affect equipment and systems," said Stephen F. Galloway, CEO and president ESP/SurgeX. "We have existing residential and commercial product lines, development capabilities, and manufacturing capacity to serve the evolving needs of our growing international market. Furthermore, the move will increase sales opportunities for our U.S. based dealers, consultants and design integrators who handle installations all over the world."
- SurgeX provides professional-grade power protection and intelligence solutions for rack systems, branch circuits, and standalone equipment for mission critical electronics.