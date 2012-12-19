Alpha Video Reveals AV/Media Coordinator Award Winner

Alpha Video has revealed that Paul Beckermann, media and digital learning specialist at Dassel-Cokato High School, has received the 2012 Outstanding Minnesota High School AV/Media Coordinator Award.
(L-R) Scott Tronson and Paul Beckermann.
- Beckermann was recognized for the effective and innovative implementation of audio, video and media technology. He has 18 years teaching experience as an English instructor plus seven years experience as the Media and Digital Learning Specialist.
- Some of Beckermann's accomplishments include:
- * Acting as coach and advisor for DCTV - a weekly TV news broadcast, produced by students for students.
- * Designed technologically equipped classrooms to include mounted LCD projectors, interactive whiteboards and updated computers with document cameras, microphones, headphones and an improved software collection.
- * District Trainer in Moodle.
- * Introduced eBooks to the school library collection.
- * Current president of the Central Minnesota Library Exchange.
- * Chaired or participated in numerous technology committees for the school district.
- Beckermann received his award on December 9, 2012 at the annual TIES Education Technology Conference during the Technology Leadership Awards Banquet. Scott Tronson, Alpha Video marketing manager, presented the award to him.
- Commenting on the award, Beckermann said, “I have had the opportunity to meet other high school AV/Media coordinators from schools across the state, and I'm continually impressed with how they have effectively and innovatively implemented audio, video and media technology in their schools. Their leadership and hard work is helping to transform classrooms and to provide students and staff with the tools and training needed to be successful. It's an honor to receive this award and to represent this great group of professionals."
- Beckermann also thanked his wife, Pamela Beckermann, who works at the Dassel-Cokato Middle School as a Digital Learning and Media Specialist.
- The program was sponsored by Alpha Video, CastNET, Bosch/ElectroVoice, Kramer Electronics, Samsung, Panasonic and VBrick.