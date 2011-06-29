Meyer Named Provider for Jazz Fest

Meyer Sound has been named the Official Sound Reinforcement Sponsor of the Montréal International Jazz Festival in cooperation with Montréal-based Solotech, which will supply Meyer Sound’s professional audio systems exclusively throughout the festival.

“It’s great to collaborate with Meyer Sound and Solotech, both forward-thinking companies whose ability to adjust to their client's needs is in their DNA,” said André Ménard, artistic director of the Montréal International Jazz Festival.

A longtime partner with Meyer Sound since 1992, Solotech has supplied Meyer Sound loudspeaker systems for entertainment and music icons that include Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, Leonard Cohen, Cirque du Soleil, and more. While Solotech has provided Meyer Sound equipment for the Montréal International Jazz Festival in previous years, 2011 is the second year for Meyer Sound as an official sponsor. This year, Solotech will continue to provide festival-wide audio systems and support for all indoor and outdoor venues in the heart of downtown Montréal.

“It’s an honor for us to help create an outstanding experience for music fans at one of the world’s largest and most impressive summer events,” said Helen Meyer, Meyer Sound's executive vice president. “We can’t wait to join everyone in Montréal in a few weeks and enjoy the wealth of musical talent and incredible atmosphere.”

In its 32nd year, the 2011 Montréal International Jazz Festival presents an array of musicians that includes Robert Plant, Diana Krall, Kenny Garrett, k.d. lang, Joshua Redman, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Esperanza Spaulding, Hugh Masekela, Misteur Valaire, Wanda Jackson, Dave Brubeck, Peter Frampton, Oliver Jones, Ranee Lee, The Roots, Tony Bennett, Nikki Yanofsky, John Legend, and Hilary Kole.