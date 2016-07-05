Epson Now Shipping Pro G7000-Series Large Venue Projectors

The Pro G7000-Series large venue projector from Epson

The What: Epson is now shipping its Pro G7000-Series large venue projectors. The new Pro G7000-Series features increased brightness and motorized lenses with up to 8,000 lumens of color brightness and 8,000 lumens of white brightness for superior image quality.

The What Else: Epson projectors offer three times higher color brightness than competitive one-chip DLP models to ensure vivid colorful images. The Pro G7000-Series three-chip 3LCD projectors are ideal for large venues, including events staging, auditoriums and sanctuaries.

The Pro G7000 Series features 10 optional interchangeable lenses for increased installation flexibility. It features a variety of ranges including an ultra short-throw, two short-throw, one wide-throw, four middle-throw, and one long-throw lens. A quick-release lever enables fast, easy lens exchange.

The series supports the full range of inputs, including HDBaseT, SDI, HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and 5-BNC, for easy integration with any system. All models are ready for integration, with support for Crestron, AMX, Extron, and Control4 protocols for easy and simple integration into existing systems. Select models also support Art-Net by DMX for lighting control for staging applications. They also have the option to emulate the control codes of other major projector brands for easy upgrade to Epson projectors without the need to reprogram existing control systems.

Other features include 4K Enhancement Technology, which accepts 4K signals and improves 1080p experience for a UHD-like picture (available on select models); advanced built-in edge blending, image warping, and curved-surface correction technologies, allowing for a variety of applications; and collaboration features, such as Split Screen function, where two different sources can be projected side-by-side, and Epson Moderator software, which allows up to 50 Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices to be connected over the network with up to four of them displayed on the screen simultaneously.

The Bottom Line: Featuring the world’s first zero-offset ultra short-throw lens with 0.35 throw ratio, according to the company, the Pro G-Series is well suited for digital signage applications as well as large venues like auditoriums, lecture halls, and board rooms.