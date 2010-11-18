Proel Holds Competition For Naming Loudspeaker

Via alla Ruenia, Italy--Proel are running an international competition to create a name for their new series of professional Digital Loudspeakers. This range of speakers, that can be networked and remotely controlled, will use very latest Proel Group digital technologies and is targeted at the live sound and installation markets.

The winner of the competition will be awarded a Proel M16USB mixer for their imagination and ingenuity in suggesting the chosen name.

Go to the Facebook page of Proel: http://facebook.com/proel and click on "Like". After you can participate in the competion, that closes at midnight on 2010, November 22.

