Lutron Appoints Pessina as President

Michael W. Pessina has been appointed president of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Michael W. Pessina.
- In his 35-year career with Lutron, Pessina has acquired broad experience in the engineering, quality assurance and manufacturing areas. After being promoted through several management positions, he was appointed to senior vice president in 2000, to executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2002, and to president, office of product development in 2009.
- Pessina is also a member of Lutron’s executive board and Lutron’s advisory council.
- A licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania and certified senior quality engineer through the American Society of Quality, Pessina is a member of the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME), the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and a member of the Board of Governors of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).
- He is also a member of the board of the Lehigh Valley Partnership. Pessina serves on the Board of Trustees of DeSales University and chairs their Audit Committee. He also is in the Association of Governing Boards of Universities. He holds a B.S.E.E from Lafayette College and an MBA from Lehigh University.