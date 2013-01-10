Biamp Adds IT Insights for AV Professionals White Paper

Biamp has made its newest white paper, "IT Insights for AV Professionals," available for download.

The company said in a press release: "The IP network is increasingly the backbone of all building systems—lighting, HVAC, data, telephony, and audio visual. To thrive in the new network reality, AV professionals must go from unknown to indispensable in the minds of IT buyers."

The white paper addresses:

-What actions to take to reach out to the IT buyers

-Where they are researching and learning about solutions like yours

-How they are evaluating technology solutions