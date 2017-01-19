Electro-Voice Celebrates 90 Years

Electro-Voice (EV) is kicking off its 90th birthday year under the slogan of “Loud & Clear” at the NAMM show, January 19—22 in Anaheim, CA.

EV's new NAMM booth (6567, hall A) will serve as a live performance venue to showcase talent playing through EV’s family of portable loudspeakers and new ND Series microphones. Nine different artists spanning a broad scope of genres will perform through various system setups— including ZLX, ELX, EKX and ETX models—at the booth over the course of the four-day show. Multiple product experience areas will give guests a chance to compare and contrast the various features each series offers to suit a range of portable applications and budgets.

EV also launched its #EVsound social media campaign at the show. EV users can tag music they've made with EV gear to be featured on the #EVsound webpage and entered into monthly drawings for EV-branded merchandise. Entries will also be in the running to be featured as soundtracks on new EV videos.

Visit the EVsound webpage for more info.