Brightsign Wins 2010 Retail Systems Award

- BrightSign, along with its customer FNAC, has won the Best European Solution of the Year category in the 2010 Retail Systems Awards. The award was presented on 28 October in recognition of a project in which a network of 2,000 BrightSign digital media players have been installed in FNAC’s extensive international chain of department stores. FNAC now operates the largest retail digital sign network in France.
- The project, implemented by French AV integrators TMM Communication, recognises the project’s definable and significant business benefits, innovation and originality of application, along with return-on-investment and delivery on time and within budget.
- TMM played a major role in meeting these criteria, acknowledged BrightSign’s European sales director Pierre Gillet, saying: "We are proud and honoured to have won the award for the European Solution of the Year. I would like to thank FNAC for choosing BrightSign and TMM for the great integration job. This success is due in no small part to TMM’s innovation, technical expertise and project management skills. They made this project happen".
- A network of 1,500 BrightSign controllers was the vanguard of a project delivering coordinated content and stellar playback quality to some 3,000 displays at 80 of FNAC’s retail stores strategically located throughout France. FNAC, France’s largest retail chain of personal computers, books and music, added the expansive digital signage network as part of an ongoing commitment to provide their18m customers with enhanced shopping experiences. Currently there are 2,000 players installed at FNAC outlets in France and Belgium, and ultimately as many as 4,000 BrightSign units will be in use throughout nine European countries.
- It’s just one success of many, said Gillet: "We have scored many successes, not just in the retail sector, but also with customers in museums and galleries, exhibitions and other attractions throughout Europe. Soon we will announce further significant design-wins, thanks to both the quality of our products the superb efforts of our knowledgeable and responsive European sales partners".
- Learn More About the FNAC Project:
Topics