EAW Introduces Anna Mid-Size Array

The What: Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) expands the Adaptive Systems family with the introduction of Anna, a loudspeaker designed for the touring, regional sound and permanent installation markets.

The What Else: Anna expands Adaptive Performance to mid-sized applications requiring excellent sound quality, high output and precise coverage, as well as the ability to readily adapt that coverage to any venue geometry in seconds.



The Bottom Line: Its compact footprint and light weight make it ideal for permanent or temporary use in amphitheaters, theaters, clubs, mobile staging, and corporate AV.