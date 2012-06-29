Havells Launches ENERGY STAR LED Lamp Portfolio

Havells, a global lighting solutions provider, is now offering their full line of ENERGY STAR-rated LED lamps. "Havells new long-life LED portfolio provides a wide range of bulb types with dimmable options, high light output, and guaranteed energy savings for all types of industrial, commercial, hospitality, and residential lighting applications," according to the company.

Built with state-of-the-art LED chip technology, Havells officials say that the A19, Decorative, Globes, MR16, and PAR LEDs are UL listed and meet or exceed ENERGY STAR's strict standards for energy efficiency and performance. These LED lamps are available in 3000k warm white and offer an excellent color consistency of 80 CRI. Havells LED Lamps are also mercury-free and release virtually no ultra-violet (UV) or infrared (IR) emissions, making these lamps a genuine eco-friendly alternative for industrial and commercial lighting.

"Havells is proud to launch a full portfolio of LED ENERGY STAR products," said Havells USA General Manager Kevin Doughty. "Moving forward we look to expand our portfolio, while making sure our products continue to meet and exceed the high standards of ENERGY STAR."

The fully dimmable 8W A19 LED produces 450 lumens and is a "great replacement option for a 40W incandescent," the company states. Using only $0.96 a year in estimated energy costs based on 3 hours of use per day at a rate of .11ȼ kWh, the 8W A19 LED provides a lifetime savings of $141 per lamp when used in place of its incandescent counterpart.

The dimmable 6W PAR20 LED delivers 250 lumens of warm white light while the dimmable 10W PAR30 provide 450 lumens. The dimmable 17 W PAR 38 offers a powerful light output of 765 lumens and a 75% energy savings over non-LED lamps. Each PAR lamp has a 25-degree spread for uniform light distribution paired with warm natural color rendering. With a minimum of 40,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, these LEDs are an effective retrofit replacement for incandescent and halogen PAR lamps.

The 3W Decorative Candle and 3W Frosted Globe deliver a warm glow that is ideal for decorative or general lighting in homes, shops, restaurants, and hotels. Both lamps have a short payback period and have low maintenance costs.

The 4W 165 Lumen MR16 is a powerful upgrade compared to traditional halogen reflector lamps and offers an 85% savings over the course of a year. This popular GU5.3 pin base lamp is great for replacing the decorative and track lighting found in restaurants, bars, hotels and lobbies, the company explains.

The new Havells ENERGY STAR LED portfolio is now available and shipping. For more information, visit www.havells-usa.com or call: 1-800-922-6693.