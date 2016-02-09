DVIGear Shows DisplayNet Platform at ISE 2016

The What: DVIGear is exhibiting its DisplayNet AV-Over-10GbE distribution platform at ISE 2016, along with its DN series transmitters and its line of 4K distribution solutions. DVIGear is also demonstrating its suite of end-to-end 4K (UHD) video distribution solutions at the show. Amsterdam, NL on February 9-12 at Stand 1-N30

The What Else: DisplayNet leverages10GbE Ethernet technology to switch, extend, and distribute uncompressed AV signals in real time with resolutions up to 4K (UHD).

Proprietary matrix switchers are expensive, they provide limited flexibility and scalability, and they require costly specialized support. DisplayNet presents the option to distribute AV signals using standard off-the-shelf 10GbE Ethernet network switches. DisplayNet supports a wide range of applications including point-to-point extension, limitless matrix switching, video wall display, and multiviewer (to be added in Q3 of 2016).

The Bottom Line: DisplayNet, along with the DN series of transmitters and DVIGear’s complete Line of 4K solutions, will be on display at ISE 2016 in Amsterdam, NL on February 9-12 at Stand 1-N30.