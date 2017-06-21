DVIGear Launches DisplayNet DN-200 at InfoComm

The What: DVIGear launched the second generation of its DisplayNet line, the DN-200 Series, at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando.

The What Else: The DN-200 Series consists of four different versions: DN-210, DN-210U, DN-220, and DN-220U. The DN-210 units include a copper network port for the 10GbE link, whereas the DN-220 units employ an optical 10GbE port. The DN-210U and DN-220U include High Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Each version has an available transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx).

The DN-200 Series adds support for HDMI 2.0 with up to 12-bit color, HDCP 2.2, DisplayPort 1.2, and High Speed USB 2.0. A high-performance scaler in both the Tx and Rx units enables Fast Switching, MultiViewer, and enhanced video wall processing. The DN-200 Series supports twisted pair (Cat-6a or Cat-7) media up to 328 feet (100 meters), or fiber optic media using an industry standard SFP+ module supporting extension distances up to 18 miles (30km).

"Clearly, the pro AV industry is rapidly transitioning to AV-over-IP technology," said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. "With the launch of the DN-200 Series hardware and software built on the latest SDVoE technology, our DisplayNet product line is continuing to lead this transition."

The Bottom Line: The DN-200 Series is an extension of the DisplayNet AV-over-IP product line. It leverages the latest SDVoE technology to distribute uncompressed AV signals with resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz over a 10GbE Ethernet network. All models in the DN-200 Series will available for shipping in September 2017.