DSF Coffee & Controvery Breakfast Discussion

The Digital Signage Federation will host Coffee & Controversy – a Breakfast, featuring a panel discussion in New York City during Digital Signage Week on Tuesday, November 3rd from 8:30-10:15am at Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in the heart of Times Square.

Digital Signage Federation Logo

Following the breakfast event attendees are invited to join a live installation tour of one of New York City’s newest digital signage installations. Further detail will be announced soon.

The DSF panel discussion, moderated by Ken Goldberg, DSF’s outgoing 2015 Chairman & CEO of Real Digital Media, will explore a number of topics related to technology, content and operations. The morning’s format will be rapid fire, possibly irreverent and will invite audience participation by providing a mobile voting app allowing those in attendance to weigh in after each topic. Audience results will be displayed in real time.

Attendees are also invited to suggest panel topics by tweeting to @DSFederation with the hashtag #coffeetopic. Topic authors will be identified as topics are posed to the panel, which will consist of:

•Randy Dearborn, DSF 2015 Vice Chairman & Vice President Multimedia Technologies, MGM Resorts International

•Phil Lenger, President & Creative Director, Show + Tell

•Bryan Meszaros, CEO & Founder, OpenEye

•Tom Nix, CEO Scala

The event will run from 8:30-10:15am. A breakfast buffet will be served starting at 8:30am and the panel discussion will start at 9:00am. Admittance is complimentary for DSF Members, $25 for non-members and will include the breakfast buffet.

http://digitalsignagefederation.org/event-2043245

Location: Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, 220 W. 44th St., New York City, 10036

Cost: Complimentary for DSF Members, $25 for non-members