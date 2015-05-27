DSF Atlanta Regional Council to Host Networking Event

The Digital Signage Federation’s Atlanta Regional Council will host a “Meet and Greet” on Wednesday, June 10 at the Georgia Aquarium from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

The featured guest speaker will be Jerry Harris Sr., director of exhibit graphics and AV services. Harris will give a live “walk and talk” throughout the facility, with a behind-the-scenes look at how the facility uses its digital signage and communications technologies to enhance the visitor experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with professional members of the Atlanta Regional Council in attendance, and conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunities, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is free for DSF members ($20 for non-members) and will include drinks and light appetizers.

Registration is available online on the DSF website.