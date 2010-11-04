Yamaha Joins AVnu Alliance to Promote Audio Video Bridging

- SAN FRANCISCO, CA--In a joint international statement coinciding with the Audio Engineering Society (AES) Exhibition in San Francisco, Yamaha Corporation Japan, its group of companies including NEXO S.A. and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH have become promoter members in AVnu Alliance. By joining AVnu Alliance Yamaha (and Yamaha group companies) reaffirms its dedication to providing users with the most up-to-date, flexible system solutions through products that will support AVB in addition to current network technologies.
- The goal of the Alliance is to establish AVB (Audio Video Bridging) as the standard networking protocol that will provide practical and useful services to all customers. Yamaha has joined the effort as part of their open policy to adapt professional audio networking systems commonly used as exemplified by network formats CobraNet, EtherSound, Dante, etc. The AVnu Alliance is a joint effort founded in 2009 with founder members Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Harman International, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Xilinx, Inc. to support future AVB-compliant professional audio networking products and the adoption of IEEE 802.1 AVB standards. AVnu is dedicated to enabling an ecosystem of affordable professional-quality streaming for networked audio and video content.
- “Our customers require a common network platform from all manufacturers.” states Larry Italia, vice president/general manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “Yamaha products ‘speak any language’, and as a market leader in digital formats, we have much to contribute to these standards as we have with our other 3rd party platforms.”
- Since it began, the Alliance has more than tripled its membership and includes, in addition to the above founding members, Analog Devices, Applied Micro, Audinate, Avid, Barco, Biamp Systems, Bosch, Lab X Technologies, Marvell, Meyer Sound Laboratories, Micrel, Inc., Molex, Peavey/MediaMatrix, Pelagicore, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, UMAN Universal Media Access Networks, UNH InterOperability Laboratory, XMOS, and Yamaha Corporation.
- “We are very pleased that Yamaha has joined the AVnu Alliance,” says Lee Minich, AVnu Alliance Marketing Workgroup chairman and president of Lab X Technologies. “They are a significant force in live and commercial installed audio applications, and joining the AVnu Alliance, confirms that Audio Video Bridging-enabled devices will play an important role in the future direction of the commercial AV industry.”
