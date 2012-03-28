AVI-SPL, Biamp Release Free Tech Paper

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL and Biamp Systems have teamed up to issue a free tech paper on the importance of acoustic echo cancellation during distance collaboration sessions.

Based on a recent webinar hosted by AVI-SPL and presented by Biamp, 'The Importance of Acoustic Echo Cancellation for Audio Conferencing' looks at the causes of acoustic echo and the steps that can be taken to eliminate it.

Those who've experienced echo during their conference call sessions know how disruptive it can be to a productive meeting. This paper describes the conditions that can contribute to acoustic echo and the ways it can be overcome, including Biamp's Sona technology.