Draper Launches Ropewalker ‘Floating’ Screen

The What: Draper (booth 3342) has launched Ropewalker, its latest projection screen designed for large venues. Ropewalker, along with Draper’s product lineup, will display at InfoComm 2017, June 14 16 in Orlando.

The What Else: Built for large venues—in particular with tall ceilings where the screen has to be mounted high above the floor—Ropewalker lowers a motorized screen housing from the ceiling using durable cables. A motorized projection screen will descend from the housing to create a solution without black drop between the screen and the ceiling.

The Bottom Line: Ropewalker can lower the screen housing up to 34 feet, making it well suited for most large venues, houses of worship, or gymnasiums. Available with tension and non-tensioned viewing surfaces up to 18 feet wide, including the Optically Seamless, 8K-ready TecVision, Ropewalker is a robust solution for many video needs.