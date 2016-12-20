Draper Appoints New Sales Manager

Draper has appointed David McLaughlin AV regional sales manager for the Southeastern United States. He will be responsible for managing AV sales efforts in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

David McLaughlin

McLaughlin comes to Draper with more than 26 years of experience in the AV business, most recently with AVI-SPL.

“I live and breathe this technology and enjoy showing people how important it is and how much it affects their lives, as well as how much fun it can be,” McLaughlin said. “I am a very technical and hands-on salesperson and I want to help dealers with designing and selling AV screens and show them how they can make more money doing it.”

McLaughlin’s experience in the AV industry and his time with AVI-SPL have provided him with good existing knowledge of Draper’s AV solutions. “We are extremely excited that David has decided to join our team,” said Lee Denhart, field sales manager for Draper. “He brings a wealth of technical knowledge and in depth understanding of the AV industry. This, combined with a demonstrated commitment to excellent customer service, sets Dave apart as a truly unique and valuable asset.”