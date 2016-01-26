Draper Adds to AV Sales Staff

Draper has hired Ken Hartling, Ryan Dishman, and Brad Barker in the West Coast office AV sales staff and inside technical sales.

Ken Hartling has been named Bay Area/Northwest North American AV regional sales manager for Draper. Ken comes to Draper with more than 25 years of experience in the AV industry. Most recently he served as a sales engineer for Audio Video Design-Build Group, a Draper dealer based in California. His experience includes time with companies such as Christie, working on corporate video, control rooms, museum displays, large venue projection, and command center videowall project design.

“Draper has an excellent reputation for product quality and customer service,” said Hartling. “I’m excited because not only am I working with such a high quality company, but also because of the wide range of top quality products I can offer as solutions to all kinds of situations.”

Hartling can be reached at khartling@draperinc.com.

Brad Barker has joined the team based in Draper’s California office. Brad is the Inside sales manager and associate regional manager for the Draper West team.

Brad joins Draper with sales experience, including team leadership and program management experience. Brad’s experience has included business development in California’s investor owned utility vertical market and in security solutions, and sales in the electric vehicle and fluid power industries. Obviously with his experience Brad has a mind for technology, and he combines it with a real focus on customer service.

“I’m looking forward to working with Draper’s west coast dealers,” said Barker. “Draper is a company very much focused on providing the best customer experience possible, and that’s my goal as well.”

Barker can be contacted at bbarker@draperinc.com.

Draper has also hired Ryan Dishman to its AV technical sales team. Ryan joins Draper after serving as a continuous improvement process coordinator, so he understands the importance of efficient handling of customer problems.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to work with the AV community,” said Dishman. “Draper’s training program is both intensive and extensive, and I’m ready to handle any technical questions that may come up.”

Dishman is based in Draper’s Spiceland office. He can be contacted at rdishman@draperinc.com.