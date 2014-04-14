DPB Media Revenue Growth Outpaces Ad Industry

- The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) says that the Digital Place-based Media sector’s 2013 revenue growth rate far exceeded that of the overall U.S. ad industry, as well as that of such media categories as traditional out-of-home and television.
- According to Miller, Kaplan, Arase, advertising revenue for the digital place-based sector grew by 13.0% in 2013 over 2012. According to Kantar Media, the U.S. ad industry overall grew by 0.9%.
- For 2014, MyersBizNet forecasts a continuation of double-digit growth with a 12.6% gain projected for digital place based media, elevating industry ad revenues to $1.07 billion. With cinema factored in, this figure rises to $1.9 billion, according to the Myers projection.
- “The advertising industry is realizing the video and digital benefits that our networks bring fit firmly within today’s consumer and marketing world, and media forecasters like MyersBizNet expect to see strong increases continue in 2014," said Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA. "In today's 'Video Everywhere' world, marketers need a presence on all screens and not just television. Digital place based media has emerged as an important element of this video media mix because of its ability to reach on-the-go consumers, often at or near point-of-purchase.”
- Advertising Revenue Growth:
- Media2013 vs 2012 Growth (%)
- Internet (display) + 15.7
- Digital Place Based + 13.0
- Cable TV + 7.3
- Outdoor + 4.4
- Consumer Magazines + 2.6
- TV Syndication (National) + 0.5
- National Spot Radio - 3.3
- Network TV - 3.4
- National Newspapers - 3.6
- Local Newspapers - 3.8
- Local Radio - 4.1
- Spot TV - 8.1
- Total U.S. Advertising: +0.9% 2013 vs. 2012
- DPB: +13.0%
- Sources: Miller, Kaplan, Arase for digital place based media; Kantar Media for all other media
