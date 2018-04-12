DPAA First Canada Summit, Including DOOH and Digital Signage

DPAA, the global organization for everything digital out-of-home, announced today that it will hold its first-ever Canada Summit – Video Everywhere Canada on May 14 in Toronto. The Summit will be held at Cineplex’s Rec Room, a new state of the art entertainment and conference facility, and will feature an agenda covering important issues and developments in the video everywhere ecosystem, including programmatic, multi-screen engagement, mobile/location data and case studies illustrating digital out-of-home's impact on consumer behavior. In addition, DPAA will announce findings from its first survey of Canadian media planners.

The event is targeted to executives representing brands, agencies, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech including digital signage providers, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising.

A preliminary list of speakers includes Stephanie Binette, Chief Marketing Officer, L'Oreal Canada; Devon MacDonald, Chief Strategy Officer, Mindshare Canada; Michael Oliver, National Manager, Brand Communications, BMW Group Canada; and Ari Elkouby, VP, Creative Director, J.Walter Thompson Worldwide. Full details can be found at www.VideoEverywhereCanada.com.

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, will host Video Everywhere Canada. He said, "The Canadian DOOH market is a vibrant one, with innovation at its forefront. We are excited to put together an agenda of thought leadership and DOOH cases with actionable insights for this inaugural event.”

Video Everywhere Canada sponsors are Atedra, Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA), Broadsign, Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing & Measurement Bureau (COMMB), Captivate, Cineplex (Venue Host), Hivestack, Media City, National Advertising Benevolent Society of Canada (NABS), Onestop, Pattison, Rouge Media, Vistar Media and Zoom Media.