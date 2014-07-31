DOOH Awards at DPAA Video Everywhere Summit

- The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) and MediaPost announced that the 6th annual MediaPost Digital Out of Home Awards ceremony will be presented in conjunction with the DPAA's annual Video Everywhere Summit. The 7th annual Summit will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York. Registration for the Summit is open at www.videoeverywheresummit2014.com, with early bird pricing available until August 1.
- MediaPost's Digital Out-of-Home Awards honor the most creative, innovative and effective advertisements in the realm of digital out-of-home media, covering 32 categories including the digital place based sector. The awards recognize the best work in out-of-home venues, innovative work by industry verticals and the best uses of the platforms themselves.
- Barry Frey, DPAA’s president & chief executive said, "The addition of the MediaPost Digital Out of Home Awards program brings an exciting new dimension to our Video Everywhere Summit and will be a terrific showcase for our industry's best work.”
- As for the additional speakers, Frey said, “This is the deepest lineup of marketing experts that we've ever lined up to speak at our Summit. We're going to hear some very provocative discussions and keen insights on important topics including programmatic, cross-media, digital place based success stories, mobile activation, managing growth and more.”
- Kenneth Fadner, chairman of MediaPost, sees a great fit between the DPAA’s Video Everywhere Summit and the 6th Annual Digital Out of Home Awards. “We are delighted to be presenting our awards that evening," he said. "It should make a great pairing for the industry.”
- In addition to announcing its collaboration with MediaPost, DPAA today released the latest list of senior industry leaders who have committed to speak at the event.
- New additions to the speaker roster include Martin Cass, chief executive officer, Assembly and MDC Media Partners; Jeff Dow, global executive vice president, digital, data & analytics, SMG; Cat Greenleaf, host, "Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf" and USA Network Daytime; Rob Griffin, executive vice president, global head of digital, Havas Media; Lori Hiltz, chief executive officer, Havas Media NA; Greg Kahn, chief executive officer, GKmediaBUZZ; Anush Prabhu, partner, chief channel planning & investment officer, Deutsch; Stephen Tisdalle, senior vice president, head of brand marketing, Oppenheimer Funds; Antony Young, president, Water Cooler Group; and Julian Zilberbrand, executive vice president activation standards, insights & technology, Zenith.
- Go to www.videoeverywheresummit2014.com for the full roster of speakers.
- The Summit is the only conference truly dedicated to video neutral planning, activation, clients' use of multi-screen strategies and the role of digital place based in today's media ecosystem and will feature an expansive, hands-on exhibit hall that will enable attendees to experience and interact with digital place based media. A record crowd in excess of 600 is expected.
