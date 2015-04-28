dnp North America Adds to Sales Team

- dnp North America has added a seasoned screen professional to their team. Dion Cooke has accepted a position as national sales manager. Dion will be in charge of developing, building, and managing sales for dnp throughout North America.
- “We’re ecstatic to have Dion join the dnp team," said Sally Bermudez, sales consultant at dnp. “He brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experiences to the table. He’s the perfect complement to the organization with his background in sales and project management. I look forward to working with him and expanding dnp’s market share within the industry.”
- “I’m excited for dnp’s growth potential, and will be looking forward to InfoComm and beyond," said Cooke. “dnp’s Ambient Light Rejection Screen Technology is as innovating as it is ground breaking. I am really looking forward to working with such a dynamic organization.”
- dnp Denmark is the worldwide large-screen center of Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. With a 65 percent market share, dnp is the world's leading supplier of optical projection screens for high-quality display solutions. The dnp optical screen portfolio includes an extensive range of optical projection screens for both front and rear projection screen applications for all environments including commercial, conference rooms, control rooms, signage, advertising and residential.