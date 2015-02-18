DMJ Technologies to Rep Hall Research

Hall Research has promoted DMJ Technologies as its Manufacturer's Representative in the Midwestern US / Ohio Valley territory. This expanded partnership adds a highly talented and familiar group to Hall Research's Eastern US sales force.

AJ Shelat, VP of Sales & Marketing for Hall Research stated, "By expanding from within, we’ll continue to benefit from a highly energetic company that has been consistently meeting and exceeding sales goals in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. We’re looking forward to more of the same from DMJ as we continue to acquire business share together throughout the entire region.”

Marta Scoppa, Managing Partner at DMJ Technologies shared: “We are very excited to expand our coverage for Hall Research. Their engineering team continues to deliver high quality, award winning products and their sales and support staff excel in customer service and support. Together we’ll continue to develop new markets and grow sales. Building on our success in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic territories we are confident that we will continue to meet and exceed sales expectations.”