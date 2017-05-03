Diversified Launches Strategic Business Consulting Service

Over the last year, Diversified has aimed to expand its solutions portfolio to better serve its client base around the world. Having developed several market-focused divisions comprised of industry experts with extensive knowledge in their unique vertical, Diversified has added the Business Consulting Group (BCG).

“The media and entertainment industry is poised for a transformative experience as technologies evolve to offer more adaptive, cost-effective solutions with greater quality of service,” said Fred D’Alessandro, chairman and CEO of Diversified. “BCG guides, educates, and empowers our clients in leveraging those technologies to continually improve their operation and strengthen their business.”

This team of industry experts, business analysts, and IT specialists will partner with clients to help them discover and define new approaches to their tactical and strategic challenges.

“These are the SMEs that understand and appreciate the distinction between the theoretical and actual capabilities of systems, people, and spaces,” said Paul Catterson, VP of Diversified’s BCG. “Adding a business consulting focus to Diversified’s institutional design-build offering creates a valuable proposition for our clients.”

After clarifying the client’s business goals, the BCG analyzes the operation to uncover the best methods to achieve them. With the fully developed strategy mapped out, the team then identifies and deploys the technologies that will align the company on their new path to success.