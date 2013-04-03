Visix Partners with OrcaTV for Campus Content Services

- Visix has entered a strategic partnership with OrcaTV, who designs and manages communications programs to connect with students through digital signage on campus. The companies have agreed to develop cooperative sales, marketing, and technology initiatives for the higher education market.
- “OrcaTV offers a service that fits perfectly with our business model,” said Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer. “Our higher education clients often need guidance or new inspiration for how to reach their audiences. OrcaTV introduces a fresh content perspective that involves students in their own communications, as well as an opportunity for a school to recoup revenues through advertising by local businesses.”
- With today’s technologically savvy students, the university community is shifting towards new forms of on-campus media. Orca creates and manages communication programs that are designed to enhance the university experience while adhering to the overall education mission and values by promoting student involvement, campus information and emergency alert notifications, while reducing costs through an accountable, data-driven solution.
- Visix’s digital signage software is used by more than 700 campuses for daily announcements, news, weather and video streaming. Higher education has been the focus of the company for more than twelve years, and is the fastest-growing business segment for both software and creative content services.
- "Through our partnership, we'll be able leverage Visix’s technology to provide a fully managed solution to drive student engagement and behavior, provide valuable analytics, integrate emergency alerts, and supply a platform for local and national brands to connect with students - all at a cost savings to the university,” said Rajiv Shenoy, CEO of OrcaTV.
- Through Orca's managed solution, they curate, vet and manage student-generated content - usually videos - and help universities deploy them on the appropriate screens. Orca works closely with students and administrators to fully utilize the Visix technology while reducing the administrative management.
