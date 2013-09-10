Black Box Publishes High-Performance KVM Guide

Black Box's latest product catalog, The High-Performance KVM, HD Video, and Peripheral Matrix Switching and Extension Sourcing Guide, includes education resources and technology solutions needed to set up KVM, extension, and switching applications.

KVM and extension solutions apply to nearly every industry, according to Black Box. They enable users to effectively monitor processes and workflow, provide flexible control of visual and peripheral elements, and deliver real-time switching and display of HD video. KVM switching and extension solutions also enable convenient access to multiple CPUs, video, and data sources from single-user desktops to multi-user control rooms.

Plan and launch fully integrated extension and switching systems using The Black Box High-Performance KVM, HD Video, and Peripheral Matrix Switching and Extension Sourcing Guide. Learn about signal extension over Cat-X or fiber and switching or replication for hundreds of sources within a single device or distributed over an IP network. From the Technology Overview, case studies, and application diagrams to product descriptions, this in-depth, 100-page guide puts valuable information at your fingertips.