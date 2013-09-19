Q&A With ASK Proxima: Projection Benefits & User Support

AV in action featuring ASK Proxima’s solutions In a super-saturated category such as front-projection, either a product offers great features and value, or it’s going to get lost in the crowd. We have asked Steen Sorensen of ASK Proxima’s sales and business development team to explain their unique perspectives on projection to technology managers and end-users.

What is ASK Proxima’s current value proposition for technology manager? How can tech managers and facility directors qualify the investment?

Steen Sorensen: ASK Proxima brand is owned by the ACTO factory which is a quality registered ISO 9001 manufacturer, and one of the largest in the world. ASK Proxima is not sold through a distributor, nor is it an OEM brand. AMT the owner of the ASK Proxima brand actually OEM manufactures for a number of other popular projector brands and can offer great factory pricing and support to our reseller and dealers, allowing them to pass the savings on to the customer.

Ultimately, we are a projector company, projectors are our business, not just a small division in a large multinational corporation.

All of our projectors carry a full three-year warranty and lamps are warrantied for one full year and can offer direct customer support including advanced replacement in the event of projector failure during the first two years.

In the popular category of front-projection, what are the projector stand-outs in ASK Proxima’s current portfolio?

ASK Proxima’s E3000 projector series offers 24x7 continuous operations ability, a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, 360-degree projection, and edge-blending features. ASK Proxima has a number of product features that stand out, including: full-featured projectors across all model categories:

Automatic Signal Sensing;

Features “Bright Era” Inorganic LCD panels for “Real” color reproduction;

Instant power off and go feature;

Hot Key image blanking (Auto Keystone & built-in picture split and edge-blending);

Digital partial image zoom function;

Automatic Image Reversal when turned upside down;

Double anti-theft feature;

Hybrid filters with reliable cooling system;

Easy lamp replacement, even when ceiling mounted;

Optional lens models with lens shift that use common Sanyo type twist lock lenses;

HDMI interface standard, RS-232 and RJ 45 network controls.

Unique mounting possibilities create an immersive projection experience.

All models offer Hybrid filters with powerful cooling systems that extend lamp life up to 6,000 hours. Select models also offer “Anti- Static” Filters. Ultra-Durable high-pressure compact lamps with elevated brightness and reliability are optimized for each projector model, resulting in higher lumens for a longer portion of the extended lamp life.

How specifically does ASK Proxima support technology managers and end-users?

ASK Proxima supports technology managers and end-users through a number of ways:

• Quality product from one of the world’s largest projector manufacturer.

• ASK Proxima offer a comprehensive three year warranty and service support program.

• Free advanced replacement during the first year of ownership.

• Direct replacement in the second year and prompt service repair in the third year.

• Optional extended warranty up to five years at a nominal fee.

• Full one-year lamp replacement warranty.

• We offer a direct “800 number” for expedited Technical Support for our community.