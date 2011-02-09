Free Webcast on Case Study

In a free Webinar this Thursday, attendees will explore putting together a successful “voice of the customer” feedback program. The webcast will be a best practices review with real world examples from Brent Skaggs, CEO of restaurant chain Hayden’s Bar and Grill.

Design and Implementation of a successful VOC program featuring real life case study from restaurant chain Hayden's Bar and Grill

Thursday, February 10, 2011 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST

What Attendees will learn;

How to get the most from their program by integrating VOC data with operational and financial metrics

Restaurant specific practices and benefits from Brent Skaggs, CEO of Hayden’s Bar and Grill.

Who should attend:



Operations executives

Market Research executives



Finance and Strategic Planning executives

Presenter - Sheri Teodoru, CEO, CFI Group

Sheri manages offices across four continents from CFI Group’s world headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Sheri joined CFI Group in 2000, where she worked on clients including Cable & Wireless, General Motors, Kraft Foods, Compuware and NASA.

Other experience: Kraft Foods, Quaker Oats, Kolcraft Enterprises

Education: University of Michigan – Bachelors in Business Administration 1986, graduated top of class

University of Chicago – MBA 1997, Honors