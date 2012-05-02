Ricoh Reveals Ultra-Short-Throw Projector

Ricoh Americas Corporation (Booth C5735) has revealed an upright ultra-short-throw projector capable of displaying a 48-inch-diagonal high-definition image when placed less than five inches from a wall or screen.

This new technology, weighing only 6.6 pounds, enables businesspeople to comfortably execute powerful on-the-fly presentations in the smallest spaces.

Achieved using Ricoh's original Free-Form Mirror and Deflection Technology, the PJ WX4130/PJ WX4130N uses a concave mirror to spread the image reflection, which allows for a wide viewing angle while keeping the optical system small. This also reduces the need for a very bright light source. The result is a more compact, portable projector that uses fewer resources and produces less noise and heat to give users more comfort during meetings and presentations.

Unlike ceiling-mounted short-throw projectors, which are fixed in place, the portable PJ WX4130/PJ WX4130N can be placed on a tabletop or stand and project upwards. Its vertical orientation means the projector depth and wall gap together occupy less than one foot of space along the wall, preserving table space that traditional projectors would fill.

The PJ WX4130/PJ WX4130N is ideal for conference rooms, offices, small-to-midsize meeting spaces and classrooms. Because it can be positioned so close to the wall and throw such a large image, the compact projector is suitable for a wide range of applications beyond the traditional meeting room and presentation space, including digital signage at trade shows, stores, restaurants and hotels.