Mechdyne Expands its Technical Operations

MARSHALLTOWN, IA--Mechdyne Corporation announces the opening of a major addition to its Technical Center, located in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Mechdyne, which is headquartered in Marshalltown, is a turnkey technology solutions provider, enabling discovery and innovation for many of the world's most technologically advanced organizations. Established in 1996, the company designs, engineers and develops audio visual, immersive 3D, networked and collaborative data visualization solutions.

Mechdyne will use the increased space for system pre-delivery verification, research and development, and for accommodating up to 25 additional new hires the company expects to make over the next three years.

Mechdyne completes full solution verification for each project prior to shipping and integration at a customer’s site. This process is a key quality assurance step. By pre-building each system, Mechdyne engineering teams are able to confirm the design and that all components are in full working order prior to shipment. This thorough staging process enables the Mechdyne team to avoid on-site problems and deliver solutions

on-time and on-budget for its clients.

Dr. Chris Clover, Mechdyne’s president and CEO, commented on the decision to expand the company’s facilities, “We have been very fortunate. Despite the continued challenges in the global economy, we experienced another year of growth. To support future continued growth, we are making a significant investment in our future and in the Iowa economy.”

