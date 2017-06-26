Digital Projection Unveils HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD Projector Line

The What: Digital Projection International (DPI) introduced a new 4K-UHD option to its high-performance HIGHlite LASER series at InfoComm 2017. Producing 12,500 lumens and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, the HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD serves applications that require the highest resolution possible on very large screens or in venues where ambient light is present.

The What Else: The HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD features three 0.67-inch DarkChip DMD chips to provide 12,500 lumens at 4K UHD resolution. Capable of installation in portrait and landscape orientations, it also features DICOM simulation mode for medical presentation use. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, as well as DisplayPort 1.2 and HDBaseT.

With a low-maintenance design and 20,000-hour lifespan, the HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD offers a low total cost of ownership compared to lamp-based projectors of similar brightness. With a wide selection of fixed and zoom lenses, the line offers integrators extensive flexibility for various installations.

The Bottom Line: HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD utilizes Texas Instruments’ DLP technology to provide high resolution at a reasonable price for a three-chip design. In both controlled environments and venues where ambient light is present, the HIGHlite LASER 4K-UHD projector is engineered to tackle a broad range of applications from auditoriums to engineering design to immersive visualization. Medical imaging is also supported through the projector’s DICOM simulation mode.