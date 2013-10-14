Jerry Brown Joins ABS as Engineering Manager

Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) has hired Jeremy Brown as engineering manager, effective Sept. 30. His responsibilities include overseeing the project management team and all project design. He will also organize general engineering and build processes for customer projects

Brown has designed custom programming and templates for medical display systems, commercial automation systems, and videoconferencing facilities, and has designed and installed residential AV systems. Most recently, he owned Innovative Integration Design, an Atlanta-based company that specialized in programming control systems from AMX, Crestron, and other companies. He also spent more than four years as senior engineer and program manager for AVworkz, creating custom automation programs and managing a team of programmers.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeremy to the ABS team,” said Mark Siegel, ABS president. “His creativity and hands-on experience will help us deliver innovative solutions and maximize customer satisfaction.”