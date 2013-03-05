Savant Adds TPD and Speco Technologies to Partners Program

- Savant Systems, LLC has added Total Protection Design, LLC, and Speco Technologies to its Partners in Excellence cooperative program.
- Savant’s Partners in Excellence initiative has been targeted to achieve global compatibility between Savant’s control systems and a diverse group of manufacturers from the audio, video, lighting control, HVAC, and security industries, as well as devices and subsystems from many related markets.
- Total Protection Design (TPD) provides systems designed to safeguard mission-critical electronic components. A TPD system will solve many of the electrical failures that result in equipment lock-ups, glitches and costly down time, the company says.
- Based in Amityville, NY, Speco Technologies has been an innovator in CCTV technology for both residential and commercial markets for over fifty years. Speco Technologies delivers video surveillance and electronic accessories such as DVRs and IP cameras, along with extensive product training to integrators and installers.
- "It is our objective to give our customers the tools they need to grow with our brand, and we feel that aligning with Savant's Partners in Excellence program will make it efficient for installers who encounter both products on a jobsite," said Speco Technologies president, Todd Keller.
- "Integrators need to maintain the integrity and operational longevity of the sophisticated systems they install, such as Savant's automation products," said Tim Fazio, a managing partner at Total Protection Design, LLC. "TPD provides everything the integrator needs to seamlessly and easily protect integrated systems, which improves customer satisfaction while reducing the likelihood of surge-related events that could damage interconnected devices. It makes perfect sense for our organization to join Savant's Partners in Excellence initiative."
- Participation in Savant’s Partners in Excellence cooperative program will facilitate the integration of Total Protection Design's products within the Savant system environment.
- “Savant is excited to be working with an innovative technology provider such as TPD and we welcome them to our Partners in Excellence program," said Savant’s director of business development, Bob Ross. "We think our authorized dealers and end-users will benefit from Savant's compatibility with protection systems like those offered by Total Protection Design."