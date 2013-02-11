Saudi Arabian Hospital Selects Barco

The King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will install 140 Barco JAO Smart Terminals for patient bedside applications.

The hospital will use the system, which will be set up by local Barco partner Jeraisy Computer and Communication Services Company (JCCS), for patient entertainment and communication as well as clinical access. Patients will benefit from interactive services, and clinical staff will be able to access patient data by the bedside, enhancing productivity and the overall level of care.