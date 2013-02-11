Saudi Arabian Hospital Selects Barco

The King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will install 140 Barco JAO Smart Terminals for patient bedside applications.
The hospital will use the system, which will be set up by local Barco partner Jeraisy Computer and Communication Services Company (JCCS), for patient entertainment and communication as well as clinical access. Patients will benefit from interactive services, and clinical staff will be able to access patient data by the bedside, enhancing productivity and the overall level of care.
- The King Fahad Medical City hospital is the largest medical facility in Saudi Arabia and has a strong presence in the Riyadh region. Noted for being an innovative, modern organization at the forefront of new healthcare technology, the hospital immediately saw the potential of Barco's JAO Smart Terminal solutions to enhance the productivity of healthcare workers, while improving patient wellbeing and comfort.
- KFMC hospital already maintained a close relationship with JCCS, which will install the 140 18.5-inch JAO ST-185A Smart Terminals at the KFMC Rehabilitation hospital. The user interface and information services will be customized to meet the hospital's needs while the Smart Terminals will also integrate VOIP and other network clinical systems. JCCS will ensure local support services.
- "This deal with the King Fahad Medical City hospital is an exciting step to strengthen our position in the fast-growing Middle East healthcare market," commented Warren Kressinger-Dunn, Barco vice president of healthcare, point-of-care. "This order shows the hospital's faith in Barco and its newly extended product range."
- The Barco JAO Smart Terminals offer a host of interactive healthcare applications providing secure access to Electronic Medical Records (EMR), hospital communication systems and innovative triple-play solutions (radio, TV, Internet, chat, games, etc.) for patient entertainment. The installation at the KFMC hospital includes the complete Barco solution: terminals, mounting arms, and specialist point-of-care software.