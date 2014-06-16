Delta Display Solutions at InfoComm 2014

- Delta Products Corp. will be exhibiting a variety of solutions for the collaboration, digital signage and control room markets at booth N1347 during InfoComm 2014 from June 18-20, 2014. These include the WX21i-HD interactive display, the X1i, X2i and C1 interactive and collaboration solutions, enhanced video wall cubes and controllers, and a X Series outdoor LED display.
- Delta is showing the WX21i-HD display, an upgraded version of the WX21-HD display that now includes multitouch and dry-erase capabilities. The finger-touch interactive and dry-erase features allow users to annotate freely over their shared content on a display for effective collaboration and communication. The new X1i and X2i interactive solutions combine dry-erase screens with ultra-short throw interactive projectors to provide a solution for business and education. The C1 display solution incorporates Delta’s NovoConnect collaboration tool to allow for wireless content sharing across multiple devices. These collaboration solutions offer complete packages, including projectors, screens, mounting hardware, computers, cables and all the necessary software.
- The front of the booth will feature the outdoor S-10 and indoor IB-4 LED displays from the premium lineup. Complementing Delta’s premium LED product line, the X Series LED displays offer a wide range of pixel pitches for both indoor and outdoor applications. The SX-6 is a 6mm SMD outdoor LED display that is designed for 24/7 operation. With a design that meets IP65 standards, the SX-6 matches a fine pixel pitch with high brightness for outdoor display requirements. Delta will also offer visitors a sneak preview of two high pixel density LED displays for indoor applications with pixel pitches of 1.8mm and 2.5mm.
- Delta is also showcasing its DLP video wall cubes for 24/7 control room applications. These LED-based rear projection cubes feature SXGA+ and 1080p resolutions, redundant light sources and power supplies, auto color and geometry calibration, network diagnostic capabilities and engine and cabinet designs for easier adjustments.
- Powering the video walls are the DVCS and MiniCON video wall controllers. Attendees will get a sneak preview of what the new DVCS processors promise to deliver. The DVCS is an IP-based solution designed to maximize expandability and flexibility while delivering quality video performance. Built upon the DVCS platform, the MiniCON is an embedded controller that offers a comprehensive set of input types for complex video wall projects.
