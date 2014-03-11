Deadline Extended for SCN Stellar Service Awards

Systems Contractor News (SCN) is proud to announce that the deadline for the Stellar Service Awards, a new annual awards program established to honor great achievements in customer care and satisfaction in the AV industry, has been extended to March 14.

Every year SCN honors the best in the industry with the SCN Product Awards. But those products only tell half the story. What was the buying process for the product like? What happened after the product was purchased? What kind of support did a manufacturer or distributor offer? These questions and more are influencing the buying decisions of AV integrators like never before. A product and how it performs has to come backed up with a team, a website, support, and service.

Winners will be announced in SCN's Special Spring Service Edition in April 2014.

Manufacturers and Distributors can submit entries here until March `4, 2014.

The Stellar Service Awards will recognize manufacturers and distributors for excellence in customer support and service in the following ten categories:

• Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

• Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

• The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

• Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

• The Rep You Would Hire If You Could (Best Manufacturer’s Rep)

• The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

• The Ultimate Reputation Saver (Best Warranty Program)

• The Closest Thing To Teleportation (Best Shipping/Freight Policy)

• Frequent Buyer Smiles (Best Dealer Rewards: Spiff, Co-Op Dollars, Dealer Trips, etc.)