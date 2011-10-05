Vaddio Offers Tracking System Trade-In

Minneapolis, MN--Vaddio has announced a new tracking system trade-in program, allowing ParkerVision legacy customers to receive cash off a new Vaddio AutoTrak system.
- The trade-in product can be in either working condition or non-working condition.
- AutoTrak is Vaddio’s newest automated camera tracking system, designed for educational and corporate training facilities. The instructor wears a lanyard system that allows the AutoTrak PTZ camera to follow them in a smooth accurate panning motion, as they walk around the presentation area of a classroom. Instructors don’t have to change the way they present course content — with AutoTrak, simply slip the lanyard around your neck and the camera will follow.
- Simply trade in your existing ParkerVision video equipment before March 31, 2012 and receive a $1500 credit toward the purchase of Vaddio's AutoTrak system. More details can be found at www.vaddio.com/parkerVision-offer.php.