IAVI Releases 2013 Professional AV Product Guide

IAVI has released its 2013 Professional Product Catalog, featuring projectors, display panels and accessories from globally known leaders in professional audio visual electronics and accessories manufacturing.

At just under 100 pages, IAVI’s Professional AV Product Guide showcases over 500 ProAV products from 37 brands across 20 separate categories, and includes tips and suggestions for entering the digital signage installation market as well as affordable energy savings solutions.

IAVI’s sixth Edition Catalog is available in both a digital and print version and will be largely distributed to over 10,000 professional AV resellers nationwide electronically and in print.

“IAVI is proud to announce the release of this valuable resource for our customers. Our experienced Pro AV sales representatives and solution architects are always available to assist when choosing the ideal professional displays, projectors and accessories for our customers’ projects and IAVI’s 2013 product guide is a great tool to help navigate through the best offerings the industry has to offer," said Michael Soch, vice president of business development, IAVI.