Dante AV Networking World Conference Expanded for ISE 2018

Audinate is expanding its Dante AV Networking World conference at ISE 2018 with a new track course covering tips, tricks, and best practices. Taking place February 5 at the Amsterdam RAI, the free daylong training event will offer training sessions geared at every experience level, as well as hands-on product demonstrations from leading audio brands.

Now in its eighth year, Dante AV Networking World showcases the benefits of audio networking for commercial installation. The complete agenda, which can be found here, comprises three distinct tracks aimed at attendees ranging from those who are brand new to audio networking to those who are advanced “power users” of Dante. Audinate will offer all three levels of its Dante Certification Training, and debut its new course, “Beyond Certification: Tips, Tricks, and Best Practices with Dante.”

“As Dante has evolved and grown more popular, there is clearly a thirst for more variety in Dante education,” said Joshua Rush, vice president of marketing, Audinate. “We are constantly adding to the agenda to make sure we are offering the content our customers want, regardless of their experience level.”

With its expanded agenda, the three-track format gives attendees the following options:

Track 1 Program: Dante Levels 1 and 2 Certification

The first track is an introductory course for users who are new to networking, and offers a foundation in audio and networking concepts to assemble and operate a small, standalone Dante audio system.

Level 1 Certification course topics cover digital audio and IP networking basics, as well as the fundamentals of using Dante Controller and Dante Virtual Soundcard. Level 2 Certification is a multilevel training program designed for intermediate to advanced Dante users, covering Dante Controller, redundancy, clocking, latency, and Dante Via, among other course topics.

Track 2 Program (New): Beyond Certification: Tips, Tricks, and Best Practices with Dante

The second track is designed for intermediate attendees who have completed Level 1 and Level 2 certification, but don’t have a need for the more complex topics and systems covered in Level 3 Certification.

This course will teach attendees problem-solving skills for the most common mistakes in system design. This course is ideal for reinforcement of Dante Certification topics along with new approaches to IT convergence, system design, and more. Several live demonstrations will illustrate key concepts that attendees can personally experience in hands-on approach. Course topics include Traditional IT Ethernet Lessons, Audio System Design Concepts, and Troubleshooting and Maintenance.

Track 3 Program: Dante Level 3 Certification

The third track will offer the Dante Level 3 Certification class. It’s is an advanced training program covering networking best practices geared toward attendees already using Dante who seek to create larges scale system installations.

Designed only for the Levels 1- and 2-certified users, course topics include Advanced Networking Concepts, Mixed Use Networks, Networking Best Practices, and Troubleshooting Techniques.

As with previous years, the event will feature a large, hands-on demonstration of Dante-enabled products from leading AV manufacturers. Current sponsors of the event include Allen & Heath, Ashly Audio, Attero Tech, Extron, Focusrite Pro, Neutrik, RDL, Shure, Stage Tec, Stewart Audio, Symetrix, Visionary Solutions, Xilica, and Yamaha Commercial Audio.