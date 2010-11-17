Prysm Tackles The Globe

SAN JOSE, CA—Following the introduction of its Laser Phosphor Display technology to the AV industry, Prysm is now focused on expanding its presence into global markets. Prysm has announced 16 worldwide channel partners that will promote, sell, and support its LPD display solution. Working with its channel partners, Prysm will now be present in key locations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Working with its channel partners, Prysm will visit key locations in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Partners will be available to educate attendees on how the Prysm display solution can provide a cost-efficient, vivid digital display solution.



Graham New Loud CEO

WOODINVILLE, WA— Twenty-year audio industry veteran Mark Graham, formerly president of Crown International, has joined Loud Technologies as CEO. Graham succeeds Rodney Olson, who over his two-year tenure as CEO steered Loud through supply chain disruptions and the worldwide economic downturn. Graham will relocate to the company’s Woodinville, WA headquarters and will work with Olson and Loud’s management team on transition plans.

Extron Heads To Dallas

ANAHEIM, CA—Extron plans to open a new training and support center in Dallas, TX. This new facility will be staffed by Extron S3 Institute experts and will serve as a training location for those in the Southwest, Midwest, or Mountains/Plains regions. The facility will feature a familiar variety of Extron training choices, including hands-on training with real-world scenarios, and courses to pursue various Extron Certifications.

NEWARK, NJ—The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a Yamaha PM5D-EX system to its existing stable of Yamaha consoles. Purchased through Masque Sound in East Rutherford, NJ, the system was installed in the four-tiered, horseshoe-shaped Prudential Theatre. Pictured with the new desk are NJPAC personnel (l-r): Bill Worman, Mario Corrales, Al Betancourt, and Paul Allshouse.