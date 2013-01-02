SkeeTV to Partner with ClearVision Digital Networks at Airports

SkeeTV has joined ClearVision Digital Networks to provide verge content to airport visitors around the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ClearVision to provide SkeeTV programming in airports nationwide,” said Ryan Tomlinson, COO of SkeeTV. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our content music while raising awareness for our brand across the vast audience at airports.”

ClearVision is the first real alternative in decades to CNN’s news-only airport network. Created through a partnership between Clear Channel Airports and connectiVISION Digital Networks, ClearVision provides airports, content partners, and advertisers with an ability to reach and engage air travelers through customized content ranging from local news to top network shows and live events. Airports will be able to leverage WiFi services to provide travelers accustomed to on-demand content access to the ClearVision network on their smartphones, iPads, and laptops.